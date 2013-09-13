MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures extended the previous session's gains on Friday on a weak rupee and gains in the U.S. soybean market, aided also by firm demand for edible oils in local spot markets due to the ongoing festive season.

* The upside was capped by rising supplies of soybeans in spot markets and higher inventory of rapeseed.

* Chicago soybeans edged lower on Friday as the market took a breather after rallying nearly 3 percent in the last session, driven by U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts for a steep reduction in supplies.

* "The continuous downward revision in the U.S. soybean crop is providing support to oilseeds market. In the overseas market soybean prices are going up, and rupee is also weak. It will help us in exporting more soymeal," said an Indore-based oil miller.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Friday.

* India has sold 350,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, an industry official said last month.

* India's soymeal exports in August rose about three quarters from a month earlier as a weak rupee made shipments more competitive and demand from Europe picked up.

* At 0746 GMT, the key October soybean contract was up 1.91 percent at 3,518 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract rose 0.75 percent to 674.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.73 percent to 3,576 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 5.80 rupees at 681.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 61 rupees to 3,621 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 15 rupees to 3,647 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)