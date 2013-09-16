MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian soybeans fell more than 2.5 percent on Monday on expectations of higher arrivals from new crop, weak overseas markets and a stronger rupee.

* U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on Monday, extending two-day losses to more than 2 percent, as the oilseed came under pressure from forecasts for more rain later this week, which could ease heat-stress on some late planted crops.

* "This year the crop is higher, which is weighing on prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was stronger on Monday.

* At 0946 GMT, the key October soybeans contract was 2.57 percent lower at 3,395 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Selling is advised at 3,450 rupees, for a target of 3,300 and stop loss at 3,520 rupees, said Reddy.

* The key October soyoil contract was down 1.39 percent at 651.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged 0.87 percent lower to 3,516 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil was 6.25 rupees down at 672.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 99 rupees to 3,509 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed fell 21.45 rupees to 3,628.55 rupees.

* India has sold 350,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, an industry official said last month.

* India's soymeal exports in August rose about three quarters from a month earlier as a weak rupee made shipments more competitive and demand from Europe picked up. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)