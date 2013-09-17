MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Tuesday as support from firm global leads was offset by expectations of higher arrivals from the new crop.

* U.S. soybeans rose on bargain hunting by end-users after suffering losses in the last two days on pressure from forecasts of rains in parts of the U.S. crop belt, while wheat gained around half a percent.

* India's area under soybean cultivation rose to 19.25 million hectares from June 1 to Sept. 12, from 17.10 million hectares in the same period last year, pointing to higher production.

* At 0842 GMT, the key October soybeans contract was 0.10 percent higher at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract was 0.52 percent higher at 660.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged 0.06 percent higher to 3,574 rupees per 100 kg.

* Seasonal demand would pick up for mustard seed from here, which could support prices. Buying is advised in rapeseed at 3,560, for a target of 3,630, with a stop loss at 3,511, said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil was 2.50 rupees higher at 672.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10 rupees to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed rose 17.10 rupees to 3,648.75 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)