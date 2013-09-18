MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian soybeans reversed early gains to trade flat on Wednesday, weighed by hopes of a new crop from next month.

* India's area under soybean cultivation rose to 12.22 million hectares between June 1 and Sept. 12, up from 10.69 million hectares in the same period last year, pointing to higher production.

* At 0958 GMT, the key November soybeans contract was 0.13 percent lower at 3,454.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,486 rupees.

* Soybean should come down to 3,300 rupees in the coming week, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The key October soyoil contract was 0.62 percent higher at 658.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged down 0.87 percent lower to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soyoil was 1.20 rupees lower at 669.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 16 rupees to 3,520 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed fell 17.90 rupees to 3,637 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)