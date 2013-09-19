MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures traded a tad lower on Thursday weighed by expectations of higher supply due to fresh crop arrivals and a stronger rupee.

* India's area under soybean cultivation rose to 12.22 million hectares between June 1 and Sept. 12, up from 10.69 million hectares in the same period last year, pointing to higher production.

* "We are having a bearish view for 2-3 days due to fresh arrivals of soybean and a stronger rupee," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline.

* Selling is advised in soybean at 3,445 rupees, for a target of 3,400, with a stop loss above 3,461 rupees, said Rao.

* At 0946 GMT, the key November soybeans contract was 0.45 percent lower at 3,449.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract was 0.85 percent lower at 654.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged down 0.48 percent to 3,532 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 1.20 rupees lower at 668.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 10 rupees to 3,511 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed fell 1.25 rupees to 3,635.25 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)