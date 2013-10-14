MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee and good demand in spot markets, though the upside was capped by a likely rise in soybean supplies in the next few days due to an improvement in the weather.

* U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday after sliding to a 20-month low earlier in the session.

* "Demand is good for edible oils due to festivals. Oil mills are also aggressively buying good quality soybeans," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

"But in the short-term profit-booking is likely to emerge in soybean. Weather is becoming dry in Madhya Pradesh and it should boost supplies in coming days."

* Soybean harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, was disrupted by heavy rains last week. Rainfall has been easing in both states, the weather department said on Monday.

* At 0912 GMT, the key November soybean contract was up 0.44 percent at 3,642 rupees ($59.57)per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India's soymeal exports surged to 173,381 tonnes in September from 6,525 tonnes a year earlier.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Monday.

* The key November soyoil contract jumped 1.25 percent to 698.55 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November rose 0.63 percent to 3,691 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's palm oil imports surged 20.6 percent in September from a month ago, rising for the first time in four months, as a recovery in the rupee encouraged refiners to buy more for the peak festival season.

* At the Kota spot market in Rajasthan, soybeans jumped 71 rupees to 3,748 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,725 rupees. ($1 = 61.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)