MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian soybean futures eased on Tuesday on a likely rise in supplies due to dry weather across key growing areas, while soyoil edged higher on good demand in spot markets due to festivals.

* Soybean harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, was disrupted by heavy rains last week. The weather has become largely dry in both the states, the weather department said on Tuesday.

* "Dry weather will help farmers to accelerate harvesting. From next week we can see higher supplies in spot markets," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* "But soybean prices are unlikely to fall sharply. The rise in supplies will be quickly absorbed by oil mills. They need beans to fulfil their soymeal exports obligations."

* India's soymeal exports surged to 173,381 tonnes in September from 6,525 tonnes a year earlier.

* At 0816 GMT, the key November soybean contract was down 0.52 percent at 3,625.50 rupees ($58.98) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soyoil contract rose 0.25 percent to 700.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November eased 0.14 percent to 3,681 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's palm oil imports surged 20.6 percent in September from a month ago, rising for the first time in four months, as a recovery in the rupee encouraged refiners to buy more for the peak festival season.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 5 rupees to 3,605 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was steady at 711.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 2 rupees to 3,725 rupees. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)