MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian soybean futures eased on
Thursday on a likely rise in supplies from the new season crop,
while soyoil jumped to its highest in seven weeks on robust
demand in spot markets ahead of a festival.
* Soybean supplies are likely to rise from Madhya Pradesh
and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, where
rainfall disrupted harvesting earlier this month. The weather is
dry now in both states.
* "Earlier, traders were expecting higher soyoil supply from
crushing of new season soybeans, but crushing was affected by
rains. Mills couldn't get enough beans," said Prasoon Mathur, a
senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities. He added
that Diwali is driving demand now.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the
first week of November. Edible oil demand usually rises ahead of
the festival.
* At 0807 GMT, the key November soybean contract was
down 0.36 percent at 3,591.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* India's soymeal exports surged to 173,381 tonnes in
September from 6,525 tonnes a year earlier.
* The key November soyoil contract rose 1 percent to
707.55 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 710.3 rupees earlier in
the day, the highest level since Aug. 28.
* The rapeseed contract for November rose 0.46
percent to 3,689 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's palm oil imports surged 20.6 percent in September
from a month ago, rising for the first time in four months, as a
recovery in the rupee encouraged refiners to buy more for the
peak festival season.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
eased 7 rupees to 3,593 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil in
Mumbai rose 2.65 rupees to 732.40 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4 rupees to 3,725 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)