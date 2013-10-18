MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
were treading water on Friday as profit-taking driven by a
likely rise in soybean supplies offset healthy demand for edible
oils due to festivals.
* Rapeseed futures fell on weak demand and a likely rise in
the acreage.
* Soybean harvesting in key growing areas was disrupted
earlier this month due to heavy rainfalls. The weather has
become dry now and supplies are likely to rise from next week,
dealers said.
* "Edible oil stocks have fallen and demand is good due to
festivals. It will support soyoil in the short term," said
Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Edible oil stocks at Indian ports and pipelines were
estimated at 1.465 million tonnes as on Oct. 1, the lowest level
in nine months, the Solvent Extractors Association had said
earlier this week.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the
first week of November. Edible oil demand usually rises ahead of
the festival.
* At 0815 GMT, the key November soybean contract was
up 0.13 percent at 3,590 rupees ($58.58) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* The key November soyoil contract was down 0.18
percent at 708.10 rupees per 10 kg after rising to 711 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 28.
* The rapeseed contract for November fell 0.49
percent to 3,661 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's palm oil imports surged 20.6 percent in September
from a month ago, rising for the first time in four months, as a
recovery in the rupee encouraged refiners to buy more for the
peak festival season.
* In the physical market, soyoil eased 5.25 rupees to 729.75
rupees per 10 kg in Mumbai, while at Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 11 rupees to 3,713 rupees.
($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)