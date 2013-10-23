MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday to their highest level in eight weeks on robust demand in spot markets amid limited supplies.

* Rapeseed edged higher, following gains in edible oils and due to thin supplies in spot markets.

* At 0744 GMT, the key November soybean contract was up 2.71 percent at 3,682.50 rupees ($59.72) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,693 rupees earlier, the highest level since Aug. 28.

* "Soybean supplies have risen but are still much lower than last year. Oil mills are actively buying beans as there is good demand for soyoil," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

"The weather department has forecast isolated rainfall in the next four days in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. It could dampen the supplies."

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the country's top two producing states. Soybean harvesting in both states was affected earlier this month by heavy rainfall, but gained momentum last week as the weather became dry.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop, a leading trade body said on Monday.

* The key November soyoil contract was up 1.35 percent at 720.75 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 722 rupees, the highest since Aug. 29.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Demand for edible oil usually rises ahead of the festival.

* The rapeseed contract for November rose 1.12 percent to 3,694 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 75 rupees to 3,592 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 5.15 rupees to 718.45 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 18 rupees to 3,748 rupees.

($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)