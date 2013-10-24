MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian soybean futures jumped over three percent on Thursday to their highest level in more than three months on robust demand and concerns supplies may get disrupted again due to rains.

* Soyoil hit an eight-week high on festive season demand, while rapeseed rose to its highest in more than 9 months as oil mills were actively buying.

* At 0757 GMT, the key November soybean contract was up 2.44 percent at 3,804 rupees ($61.75) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,824 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 15.

* "Supplies of good quality soybeans are limited as rainfall has affected quality, but demand is good. Oil mills are ready to pay premiums for good quality crops," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the country's top two soybean producing states. The weather department has forecast rainfall in both states in the next three days. Rains can disrupt harvesting and tighten supplies, Hudani said.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop, a leading trade body said on Monday.

* The key November soyoil contract was up 0.88 percent at 731.20 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 732 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Aug. 28.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Demand for edible oil usually rises ahead of the festival.

* The rapeseed contract for November was up 0.54 percent at 3,733 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier jumped to 3,748 rupees, the highest level since Jan. 18.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 75 rupees to 3,684 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 7.60 rupees to 730.20 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 31 rupees to 3,789 rupees. ($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)