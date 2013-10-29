MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday to their highest in three and a half months on good demand in spot markets, while rapeseed hit its highest in more than nine months with oil mills and stockists actively buying for the winter season.

* Soyoil rose to a two-month high but soon gave up its gains on profit-taking.

* At 0935 GMT, the rapeseed contract for November on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03 percent at 3,786 rupees ($61.56) per 100 kg. It jumped to 3,803 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Jan. 18.

* "Oil mills and stockists are actively buying in the spot markets," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

"In the futures market, some traders are booking profit as the difference between spot and futures prices has narrowed."

* Rapeseed oil consumption usually rises in India during the winter season.

* The key November soybean contract rose 0.32 percent to 3,816.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,838 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 12.

* The key November soyoil contract was down 0.08 percent at 731.20 rupees per 10 kg. It rose to 733.90 rupees earlier, the highest level since Aug. 28.

* Soybean supplies have risen in spot markets but are lower than usual as rainfall in the last few weeks disrupted harvesting, dealers said.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Demand for edible oil usually rises ahead of the festival.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were up 23 rupees at 3,728 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 0.65 rupee to 727.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 4 rupees to 3,808 rupees. ($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)