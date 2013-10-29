MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian soybean futures rose on
Tuesday to their highest in three and a half months on good
demand in spot markets, while rapeseed hit its highest in more
than nine months with oil mills and stockists actively buying
for the winter season.
* Soyoil rose to a two-month high but soon gave up its gains
on profit-taking.
* At 0935 GMT, the rapeseed contract for November on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03
percent at 3,786 rupees ($61.56) per 100 kg. It jumped to 3,803
rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Jan. 18.
* "Oil mills and stockists are actively buying in the spot
markets," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage
Religare Commodities.
"In the futures market, some traders are booking profit as
the difference between spot and futures prices has narrowed."
* Rapeseed oil consumption usually rises in India during the
winter season.
* The key November soybean contract rose 0.32
percent to 3,816.50 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,838
rupees earlier, the highest level since July 12.
* The key November soyoil contract was down 0.08
percent at 731.20 rupees per 10 kg. It rose to 733.90 rupees
earlier, the highest level since Aug. 28.
* Soybean supplies have risen in spot markets but are lower
than usual as rainfall in the last few weeks disrupted
harvesting, dealers said.
* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by
4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after
heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged
the crop.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the
first week of November. Demand for edible oil usually rises
ahead of the festival.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were
up 23 rupees at 3,728 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by
0.65 rupee to 727.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed eased 4 rupees to 3,808 rupees.
($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)