NEW DELHI Nov 5 Indian soy futures eased on Tuesday as traders booked profits after last week's strong gains, while a majority of spot markets remained closed due to extended Diwali celebrations.

* On Friday, soybean futures had hit a four-month high on strong demand due to limited supplies before Diwali, a major Hindu festival.

* Markets also lacked global triggers in the absence of a local holiday in Malaysia.

* On Monday, the benchmark crude palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.9 percent at 2,579 ringgit ($810) per tonne as traders booked profits after strong gains last week.

* "Futures moved in a narrow range in absence of triggers as the festive sentiment prevailed in spots," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At 1010 GMT, the key December soyoil contract on he National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.0 percent at 737 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract was down 0.4 percent to 3,875 rupees per 100 kg. It rose to 3,934.5 rupees on Nov. 1, the highest level since June 20.

* The rapeseed contract for December was down 0.7 percent at 3,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 35 rupees to 3,850 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was almost flat at 749 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, the spot market remained closed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)