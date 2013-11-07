MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains on Thursday afternoon to hit contract highs, helped by lower supplies in the spot market.

* Soybeans, the main summer-sown oilseeds, are crushed to produce cooking oils and soymeal used as animal feed.

* Rains at the start of the harvest season during the first half of October damaged the oilseed crop, resulting in downward revisions in output estimates.

* At 0928 GMT, the key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent higher at 4,010 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,045 rupees.

* Buying is advised at 3,970 rupees, for a target of 4,070 rupees, with a stop loss at 3,930 rupees, said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research at Karvy Comtrade.

* The key soyoil contract was down 0.13 percent at 749.10 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 754.2 rupees. The rapeseed contract for December was 0.71 percent lower at 3,915 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,958 rupees.

* Rapeseed may trade in a range of 3,870-3,960 rupees, said Prasad.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 81 rupees to 3,975 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 3.60 rupees at 755.45 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was quoted at 3,873.45 rupees, up 3.40 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)