NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were down on Friday afternoon due to profit taking after hitting contract highs in the previous day because of lower supplies in the spot market.

* Traders said favourable weather condition in Rajasthan, the main mustard growing state, has accelerated sowing, raising hopes of a higher coverage this year for the oilseed crop.

* They said demand for soyoil slowed after Diwali, while the sentiment in soybean led to selling as the U.S. Department of Agriculture was expected to revise its output forecast upwards.

* The USDA report is expected later in the day.

* "Weak fundamentals and absence of any global triggers led to profit bookings," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* At 0915 GMT, the key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.5 percent at 3,927 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key soyoil contract was down 1.6 percent at 733 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December was 1.0 percent lower at 3,862 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were also weak ahead of a key industry report on output and stock in the world's No. 2 producer.

* By the midday break, the benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had fallen 0.9 percent to 2,522 ringgit ($793) per tonne.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 19 rupees to 3,948 rupees per 100 kg, soyoil down about 6 rupees at 746 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was quoted at around 3,856 rupees, down 16 rupees. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)