NEW DELHI Dec 9 Indian soybean futures rose on
Monday on fresh buying support as millers' demand for the
oilseed improved in spot markets due to a gain in the rupee that
made soymeal exports attractive.
* India is Asia's leading supplier of soymeal, preferred by
buyers in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Iran for
being free from genetic modification. Soymeal is derived from
soybeans after processing cooking oil.
* India's soymeal exports last month jumped almost
three-fold from October as supplies of the animal feed improved
after newly harvested soybeans arrived for crushing.
* Soybean futures received support from a gain in the rupee
as strength in the currency promises better returns from soymeal
exports. The rupee hit a four-month high on Monday.
* Overseas sentiment in soybean also helped the buying in
domestic soybean futures.
* "An expectation that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
next report would show a drop in global carry over stocks for
soybean has helped the buying in local futures," said Indornil
Mukherjee, analyst with Religare Commodities.
* USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
report will be released on Tuesday.
* At 0903 GMT, the key January soybean contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.8
percent at 3,835 rupees ($62.22) per 100 kg.
* Soyoil futures traded higher, reflecting the sentiment in
rival palm oil in overseas markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest
in more than two weeks in early trade on concerns that floods
could cut supplies in the world's No. 2 producer.
* The key January soyoil rose 0.6 percent to 713
rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed futures traded down on satisfactory sowing
progress of the main winter oilseed crop.
* Indian farmers had sown rapeseed on 6.42 million hectares
as on Dec. 5, compared with 6.08 million hectares a year
earlier.
* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.4
percent at 3,719 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
23 rupees to 3,881 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil increased by
3 rupees to 603.8 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was down about 2 rupees to 3,804 rupees.
[$1 = 61.6325 Indian rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)