MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian rapeseed futures fell more than one percent to their lowest level in a week, weighed by expectations of higher output, while soybean futures rose.

* At 0910 GMT, the rapeseed contract for January was down 1.26 percent at 3,754 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,746 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 4.

* "There are chances of higher production and even higher stocks from last year," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Selling is advised at 3,765 rupees for a target of 3,710 rupees, said Reddy.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.42 million hectares as on Dec. 5, compared with 6.08 million hectares a year earlier.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.35 percent at 3,833.50 rupees per 100 kg. January soyoil fell 0.13 percent to 711 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Soy complex is looking bullish because of lower production," said Reddy.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 43 rupees to 3,931 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 7.25 rupees to 712.20 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged higher by 2.90 rupees to 3,802.90 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)