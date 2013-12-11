NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian soy complex traded lower on Wednesday afternoon due to profit taking while prospects of higher acreage kept rapeseed futures down.

* "Soy futures are going through a phase of consolidation but overall sentiment is bullish due to lower soybean output," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Soybean output estimate has already been scaled down as rains at the start of the harvest season damaged the oilseed crop.

* At 0855 GMT, the key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 3,821 rupees ($62.54) per 100 kg.

* The key January soyoil fell 0.2 percent to 708 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.42 million hectares as on Dec. 5, up 5.6 percent from a year ago.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.2 percent at 3,732 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were flat at 3,928 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil remained unchanged at 710.7 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 25.4 rupees to 3,762.75 rupees. [$1 = 61.095 rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)