MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian soyoil futures eased further on Thursday to their lowest in a week, tracking Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed recovered from its lowest in two months.

* At 0933 GMT, January soyoil fell 0.13 percent on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange to 711 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low of 702.7 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6.

* Selling is advised at 705 rupees, with a stop loss at 707, targeting 700 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The rapeseed contract for January was 0.54 percent higher at 3,737 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,700 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 11.

* "The trend is bearish due to higher area under cultivation, and one must sell rapeseed at higher levels," said Reddy.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.42 million hectares as on Dec. 5, compared with 6.08 million hectares a year earlier.

* The key January soybean contract was 0.52 percent lower at 3,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 5 rupees to 3,934 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.20 rupee to 709.40 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 3,750 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)