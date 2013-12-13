MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian soybean futures fell more than 1 percent to hit their lowest level in a week on expectations of higher supplies in coming weeks, while soyoil hit its lowest in nearly seven weeks.

* At 0854 GMT, the key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.52 percent lower at 3,810 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,727 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 7.

* January soyoil fell 1.37 percent to 692.20 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low of 691.3 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 21.

* "It's an extended correction as soybean arrivals are expected to pick up in coming days," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Selling is advised in soybean at 3,770 rupees, for a target of 3,720 rupees, with a stop loss at 3,795, said Reddy.

* The rapeseed contract for January was 0.32 percent higher at 3,731 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.42 million hectares as on Dec. 5, compared with 6.08 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 23 rupees to 3,886 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 6.35 rupee to 699.35 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 7 rupees lower at 3,743 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)