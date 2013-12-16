NEW DELHI Dec 16 Indian soy futures were down
on Monday afternoon on poor demand for soybeans in physical
markets, reflecting the absence of any major fresh export deals
for soymeal.
* Soybeans, India's main oilseed crop in summer, are
processed to derive cooking oil and soymeal, used mainly as
animal feed. India exports soymeal to South East Asia and Middle
East.
* "There is not much soymeal demand in spots as expectations
about new export deals are at low levels due to improvement in
Latin American supply prospects," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst
at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* Indian soymeal supplies quoted at premiums of $30-$40 per
tonne over supplies from Argentina as rains at the start of the
Indian harvest season in October damaged the oilseed crop.
* At 0910 GMT, the key January soybean contract was
down 0.4 percent at 3,751 rupees ($60.34) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Soyoil reflected the sentiment in soybeans and traded down
because of prospects of higher rapeseed production.
* The key January soyoil contract was down 0.7
percent at 690 rupees per 10 kg.
* A higher area under cultivation kept rapeseed futures down
as output prospects appeared bright. Rapeseed is the highest oil
yielding oilseed crop of India, the world's leading importer of
edible oils.
* Indian farmers had sowed rapeseed on 6.65 million hectares
as of Dec. 12, up 4.6 percent a year earlier.
* The rapeseed contract for January was down 1.4
percent at 3,687 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were
down 15 rupees at 3,873 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 1
rupee to 695.6 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was down 11 rupees to 3,721 rupees.
($1 = 62.165 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)