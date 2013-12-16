NEW DELHI Dec 16 Indian soy futures were down on Monday afternoon on poor demand for soybeans in physical markets, reflecting the absence of any major fresh export deals for soymeal.

* Soybeans, India's main oilseed crop in summer, are processed to derive cooking oil and soymeal, used mainly as animal feed. India exports soymeal to South East Asia and Middle East.

* "There is not much soymeal demand in spots as expectations about new export deals are at low levels due to improvement in Latin American supply prospects," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* Indian soymeal supplies quoted at premiums of $30-$40 per tonne over supplies from Argentina as rains at the start of the Indian harvest season in October damaged the oilseed crop.

* At 0910 GMT, the key January soybean contract was down 0.4 percent at 3,751 rupees ($60.34) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Soyoil reflected the sentiment in soybeans and traded down because of prospects of higher rapeseed production.

* The key January soyoil contract was down 0.7 percent at 690 rupees per 10 kg.

* A higher area under cultivation kept rapeseed futures down as output prospects appeared bright. Rapeseed is the highest oil yielding oilseed crop of India, the world's leading importer of edible oils.

* Indian farmers had sowed rapeseed on 6.65 million hectares as of Dec. 12, up 4.6 percent a year earlier.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 1.4 percent at 3,687 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were down 15 rupees at 3,873 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 1 rupee to 695.6 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 11 rupees to 3,721 rupees. ($1 = 62.165 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)