MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday on weak demand while rapeseed eased on expectations of a bumper crop due to conducive weather.

* Soyoil was trading steady as a drop in the rupee and gains in overseas palm oil prices supported sentiment.

* At 0853 GMT, the benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.74 percent at 2,571 ringgit per tonne.

* "Soybean supplies are falling in the spot market, but demand is also weak. Oil mills are struggling to strike soymeal export deals as Indian prices are higher than global prices," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.35 percent at 3,830 rupees ($61.77) per 100 kg, while the January soyoil rose 0.03 percent to 690.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Thursday.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.47 percent at 3,617 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers cultivated rapeseed on 6.65 million hectares as on Dec. 12, compared with 6.36 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 31 rupees to 3,905 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil climbed up 2.90 rupees to 693.20 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,640 rupees. ($1 = 62.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)