MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian soybean futures fell on
Thursday on weak demand while rapeseed eased on expectations of
a bumper crop due to conducive weather.
* Soyoil was trading steady as a drop in the rupee and gains
in overseas palm oil prices supported sentiment.
* At 0853 GMT, the benchmark February contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.74 percent at
2,571 ringgit per tonne.
* "Soybean supplies are falling in the spot market, but
demand is also weak. Oil mills are struggling to strike soymeal
export deals as Indian prices are higher than global prices,"
said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt
Ltd.
* The key January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.35 percent at
3,830 rupees ($61.77) per 100 kg, while the January soyoil
rose 0.03 percent to 690.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and
raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on
Thursday.
* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.47
percent at 3,617 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers cultivated rapeseed on 6.65 million
hectares as on Dec. 12, compared with 6.36 million hectares a
year earlier.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
31 rupees to 3,905 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil climbed up
2.90 rupees to 693.20 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,640 rupees.
($1 = 62.0050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)