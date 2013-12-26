MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian soybean and soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday as sluggish demand in the physical market offset a weaker rupee and thin supplies.

* Rapeseed futures eased on expectation of a bumper crop.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading weaker on Thursday.

* At 0812 GMT, the key January soybean contract was up 0.09 percent at 3,847 rupees ($62.12) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the January soyoil contract rose 0.12 percent to 695.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The weak rupee and lower supplies are giving some support to soybeans, but an upside is unlikely as soymeal exports demand is subdued," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* "Rapeseed will remain under pressure as the area under cultivation has been rising."

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million hectares as on Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a year earlier.

* The rapeseed contract for January eased 0.22 percent to 3,598 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans eased 16 rupees to 3,908 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 1.95 rupees to 696.30 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 18 rupees to 3,662 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 could fall by nearly 14 percent from a year ago to 9.5 million tonnes due to crop damage, an executive with the country's top soybean processor said. ($1 = 61.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)