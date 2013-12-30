MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged up on Monday on a weaker rupee, gains in overseas
edible oil prices and concerns that a sharp drop in temperature
in the northern part of the country could damage rapeseed crop.
* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and
raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading
weaker on Monday.
* At 0801 GMT, the benchmark March contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,640
ringgit a tonne.
* The key January soybean contract was up 0.20
percent at 3,797 rupees ($61.32) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "The depreciation in the rupee and the firmness in palm
oil are supporting the local oilseeds market," said Faiyaz
Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak Commodity
Services Ltd.
* "Rapeseed acreage has risen, but the weather has been
becoming unfavourable for the crop. The sharp drop in
temperature can reduce yields," he said.
* Temperature has fallen below normal level in top rapeseed
producing Rajasthan state. Some parts of the state even reported
ground frost, the weather department said on Monday.
* Thundershower would occur at isolated places over Punjab,
Haryana and north Rajasthan on Tuesday and increase thereafter,
the department said. Thundershower can damage the rapeseed crop.
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.47 percent to
696.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
edged up 0.23 percent to 3,537 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million
hectares as on Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a
year earlier.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans edged up 9 rupees to 3,886 rupees per 100 kg, while
soyoil rose 1.55 rupees to 697.35 rupees per 10 kg.
($1 = 61.9250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)