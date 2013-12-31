MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures were steady on Tuesday as a strong rupee offset a rise
in overseas edible oil prices and on concerns a sharp drop in
temperature in the northern part of the country could damage the
rapeseed crop.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and trims
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading stronger on
Tuesday.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in tight trade on
Tuesday after a slight recovery in exports signalled rising food
and fuel demand for the edible oil, triggering a bout of
speculative buying which lifted prices.
* At 0847 GMT, the key January soybean contract was
down 0.04 percent at 3,771 rupees ($60.87) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Oil mills are not actively buying soybeans as there are
limited soymeal exports orders for January. Except Iran, no one
is willing to pay higher price sought by Indian exporters," said
a dealer based in Indore.
* The January soyoil contract fell 0.28 percent to
691.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
dropped 0.23 percent to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a low of 3,480 rupees, the lowest level since Sept. 25.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million
hectares as of Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a
year earlier.
* Temperature has fallen below normal level in top rapeseed
producing Rajasthan state. Some parts of the state even reported
ground frost, the weather department said on Monday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans edged down 3 rupees to 3,887 rupees per 100 kg, while
soyoil eased 0.90 rupee to 696.30 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 8 rupees to 3,642 rupees.
($1 = 61.9550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)