MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian soybean futures edged up on
Thursday on thin supplies in spot markets, while rapeseed
futures rose on concerns that falling temperatures in the
northern part of the country could trim yields per hectare.
* At 0747 GMT, the key February soybean contract was
up 0.39 percent at 3,767.50 rupees ($60.91) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Many farmers are holding back soybean supplies. They are
not willing to sell at current levels. Demand is moderate from
oil mills," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* The February soyoil contract rose 0.44 percent to
692 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
edged up 0.54 percent to 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.
* "A prolonged cold wave can affect the vegetative growth of
rapeseed. It can have a negative impact on yields," Khan said.
* Cold wave conditions are prevailing in some parts of
Rajasthan, the top rapeseed producer, the weather department
said on Thursday.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million
hectares as of Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a
year earlier.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans were steady at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil
edged up 0.85 rupee to 697.35 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 13 rupees to 3,664 rupees.
($1 = 61.8550 Indian rupees)
