MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian soybean futures edged up on Thursday on thin supplies in spot markets, while rapeseed futures rose on concerns that falling temperatures in the northern part of the country could trim yields per hectare.

* At 0747 GMT, the key February soybean contract was up 0.39 percent at 3,767.50 rupees ($60.91) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Many farmers are holding back soybean supplies. They are not willing to sell at current levels. Demand is moderate from oil mills," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* The February soyoil contract rose 0.44 percent to 692 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January edged up 0.54 percent to 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A prolonged cold wave can affect the vegetative growth of rapeseed. It can have a negative impact on yields," Khan said.

* Cold wave conditions are prevailing in some parts of Rajasthan, the top rapeseed producer, the weather department said on Thursday.

* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.75 million hectares as of Dec. 19, compared with 6.36 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans were steady at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 0.85 rupee to 697.35 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 13 rupees to 3,664 rupees. ($1 = 61.8550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)