MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian rapeseed futures jumped on Monday to their highest in nearly two weeks as extreme cold weather in key producing areas raised doubts over production, while soyoil futures fell following losses in overseas palm oil.

* Soybean futures were treading water as weak demand from oil mills offset thin supplies.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises margins of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was down on Monday.

* At 0745 GMT, the rapeseed contract for January on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.08 percent at 3,637 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,644 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Dec. 24.

* "There are concerns over rapeseed yield due to cold weather. Extreme cold weather is not good for rapeseed crop," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Rapeseed supplies are also coming down from last year's crop."

* Very dense fog has been observed in Rajasthan and such a situation is likely remain in next three days, the weather department said on Monday.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a two-week low on Monday as forecasts of bumper supplies from the world's top palm producers continued to weigh on investor sentiment, while weak competing overseas markets put pressure on prices.

* The key February soybean contract was 0.15 percent lower at 3,726 rupees per 100 kg, while the February soyoil contract fell 0.41 percent to 681.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell by 16 rupees to 3,823 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged down 2.25 rupees to 690.75 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25 rupees to 3,700 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)