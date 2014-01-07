MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
dropped on Tuesday, following losses in the overseas markets and
as export demand for soymeal from India was weak due to higher
prices.
* Rapeseed futures were treading water as concerns over
production due to extreme cold weather offset a drop in edible
oil prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Tuesday,
hovering near a two-week low and stretching losses into a fourth
straight day, while U.S. soybeans fell ahead of a key
supply-demand report due on Friday.
* At 0729 GMT, the key February soybean contract was
1.21 percent lower at 3,668 rupees ($58.83) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Indian soybean prices are under selling pressure due to
reports of lower export demand for higher priced soymeal," said
Tushar Rathod, a senior analyst at ADMISI Commodities Pvt. Ltd.
"Weak overseas prices are also adding selling pressure."
* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314
tonnes in December from a month ago, a leading trade body said
on Tuesday, as higher premiums hit overseas sales.
* The February soyoil contract fell 0.70 percent to
674.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
eased 0.14 percent to 3,627 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but
raises margins of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was down on
Tuesday.
* Cold wave conditions are prevailing in some parts of
Rajasthan, the top rapeseed producing state in India, the
weather department said on Tuesday. Extreme cold weather for a
prolonged period can trim rapeseed yields, dealers said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans fell by 32 rupees to 3,788 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur
in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 17 rupees to 3,683 rupees.
($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)