MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday as lower level buying driven by concerns over rapeseed production offset a drop in overseas markets and sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near two-month low on Wednesday as worries that rising vegetable oil supplies may outstrip global demand curbed buying sentiment, and prompted some investors to liquidate positions.

* At 0900 GMT, the key February soybean contract was 0.05 percent lower at 3,667 rupees ($58.84) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago, a leading trade body said on Tuesday, as higher premiums hit overseas sales.

* "The cold wave in northern India is now a concern for rapeseed. It can squeeze yields if it remains for a fortnight," said a Mumbai based dealer.

* India's rapeseed production is unlikely to rise in 2014 despite increased plantings as cold weather in the top producing region is seen denting yields, forcing the country to raise imports of palm and sunflower oil.

* The February soyoil contract edged up 0.19 percent to 674.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January was unchanged at 3,607 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell by 19 rupees to 3,754 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 17 rupees to 3,651 rupees. ($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)