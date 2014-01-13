MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian soybean futures dropped on Monday to their lowest in nearly three months, while soyoil and rapeseed also fell on a strong rupee and a drop in overseas markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in more than two months on Monday, while U.S. soybean futures fell on a record production forecast.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose to a 1-month high, tracking broad dollar losses.

* At 0809 GMT, the key February soybean contract was lower 1.12 percent at 3,611 rupees ($58.29) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 3,592 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Oct. 22, 2013.

* "Soymeal exports demand is very weak and the appreciation in the rupee making it difficult to sign new deals," said an Indore-based oil miller.

* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago.

* The February soyoil contract fell 0.60 percent to 671.40 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January was down 0.47 percent at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's palm oil imports rose to 863,205 tonnes in December from 774,207 tonnes in the previous month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Monday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 8 rupees to 3,710 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 4 rupees to 3,571 rupees. ($1 = 61.9450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)