MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian soybean futures dropped on
Monday to their lowest in nearly three months, while soyoil and
rapeseed also fell on a strong rupee and a drop in overseas
markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in more
than two months on Monday, while U.S. soybean futures fell
on a record production forecast.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose to a 1-month high,
tracking broad dollar losses.
* At 0809 GMT, the key February soybean contract was
lower 1.12 percent at 3,611 rupees ($58.29) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to
3,592 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Oct. 22, 2013.
* "Soymeal exports demand is very weak and the appreciation
in the rupee making it difficult to sign new deals," said an
Indore-based oil miller.
* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314
tonnes in December from a month ago.
* The February soyoil contract fell 0.60 percent to
671.40 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
was down 0.47 percent at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's palm oil imports rose to 863,205 tonnes in
December from 774,207 tonnes in the previous month, data from
the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on
Monday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans fell 8 rupees to 3,710 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 4 rupees to 3,571 rupees.
($1 = 61.9450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)