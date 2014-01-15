BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian soybean futures surged more than two percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas prices and due to dwindling supplies in local spot markets.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose on firmness in overseas markets and concerns over rapeseed production due to a cold wave.
* U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday and extended gains into a fifth consecutive session, their longest rally in two months, as strong export demand underpinned gains.
* "Firmness in the U.S. market is providing support to local soybean prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
"Spot demand is moderate for soybeans. Supplies are falling as farmers are holding back produce, expecting prices to rise during the summer months."
* At 0809 GMT, the key February soybean contract was higher 1.69 percent at 3,691 rupees ($59.94) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago.
* The February soyoil contract rose 0.62 percent to 676 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was up 0.65 percent at 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's palm oil imports rose to 863,205 tonnes in December from 774,207 tonnes in the previous month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Monday.
* Soybeans jumped 47 rupees to 3,749 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state. Rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 3,590 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose to a 1-month high, tracking broad dollar losses.
($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
