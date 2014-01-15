MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian soybean futures surged more than two percent on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas prices and due to dwindling supplies in local spot markets.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose on firmness in overseas markets and concerns over rapeseed production due to a cold wave.

* U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday and extended gains into a fifth consecutive session, their longest rally in two months, as strong export demand underpinned gains.

* "Firmness in the U.S. market is providing support to local soybean prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Spot demand is moderate for soybeans. Supplies are falling as farmers are holding back produce, expecting prices to rise during the summer months."

* At 0809 GMT, the key February soybean contract was higher 1.69 percent at 3,691 rupees ($59.94) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago.

* The February soyoil contract rose 0.62 percent to 676 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was up 0.65 percent at 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's palm oil imports rose to 863,205 tonnes in December from 774,207 tonnes in the previous month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Monday.

* Soybeans jumped 47 rupees to 3,749 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state. Rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 3,590 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose to a 1-month high, tracking broad dollar losses.

($1 = 61.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)