MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian soybean futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday on dwindling supplies in spot markets and gains in the U.S. market, though moderate demand from oil mills capped the upside.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were steady amid concerns over rapeseed production due to a cold wave in key producing areas.

* U.S. soybean futures rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday, taking gains over the period to nearly 4 percent, as strong demand for U.S. stocks continued to underpin gains.

* "The U.S. market has been propelling sentiments," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

"Local fundamentals are mixed. Arrivals are declining, but demand is weak. Oil mills are not getting soymeal exports orders."

* At 0844 GMT, the key February soybean contract was higher 0.32 percent at 3,719.50 rupees ($60.43) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago.

* The February soyoil contract eased 0.07 percent to 678.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was down 0.21 percent at 3,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed production is unlikely to rise in 2014 despite increased plantings as cold weather in the top producing region is seen denting yields, forcing the country to raise imports of palm and sunflower oil.

* Soybeans jumped 34 rupees to 3,790 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil rose by 5.25 rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed edged up 16 rupees to 3,608 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

* India's palm oil imports rose to 863,205 tonnes in December from 774,207 tonnes in the previous month. ($1 = 61.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)