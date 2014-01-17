MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand, a stronger rupee and as a drop in U.S. soybean futures hurt sentiment.

* U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday but are on track for their biggest weekly gain since late November.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* "Demand is weak for soymeal and even for soyoil. Last month palm and sunflower oil imports surged. It dampened demand for soyoil," said an official at Soybean Processors Association of India.

* India's palm oil imports rose to 863,205 tonnes in December from 774,207 tonnes in the previous month.

* At 1015 GMT, the key February soybean contract was down 0.32 percent at 3,705 rupees ($60.19) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India's soymeal exports fell 10.32 percent to 451,314 tonnes in December from a month ago.

* The February soyoil contract eased 0.21 percent to 676.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was down 0.11 percent at 3,403 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 7 rupees to 3,798 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil eased by 1.85 rupees to 690.20 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed nudged up a rupee to 3,609 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

($1 = 61.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)