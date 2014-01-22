NEW DELHI Jan 22 Indian oilseed futures fell on Wednesday due to profit-taking in the absence any triggers in spots as cold weather aided the growth of planted rapeseed crop.

* At 0855 GMT, the key March soybean contract was down 0.4 percent at 3,703 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The rapeseed contract for April was down 0.4 percent at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A sideways movement is visible in the absence of any major fundamental triggers," said a Mumbai-based analyst.

* Soyoil futures traded down though in the first half of the day, they reflected the sentiment in rival palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest level in more than two weeks due to a slump in local currency ringgit.

* By the midday break, the benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.2 percent to 2,593 ringgit ($779) per tonne. Prices earlier hit 2,597 ringgit, the highest level since Jan. 6.

* The February soyoil March contract fell 0.2 percent to 669.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soybeans fell 12 rupees to 3,840 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 3,684.45 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan. At Indore, soyoil rose 3 rupees to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg.

[$1 = 61.86 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)