(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market report. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com)

NEW DELHI Jan 23 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday due to buying support, following cues from overseas markets, and tight supplies in local markets.

* U.S. soybeans closed up on Wednesday as good demand and firm soymeal prices lured bargain hunters.

* Soyoil futures reflected the sentiment in rival palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up as the local currency tumbled again, making the ringgit-denominated tropical oil more attractive to overseas buyers and refiners.

* By the midday break, the benchmark contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.7 percent to 2,592 ringgit ($778) per tonne. Prices on Wednesday had hit 2,597 ringgit, the highest since Jan. 6.

* At 0940 GMT, the key March soybean contract was up 0.7 percent at 3,743.5 rupees ($60.53) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The soyoil March contract rose 0.4 percent to 675.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April was up 0.5 percent at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh buying support was visible in futures," said a Mumbai-based analyst.

* Traders said arrivals of soybeans were poor in the main producing central state of Madhya Pradesh due to a strike by local grains' merchant bodies.

* Soybeans rose 111 rupees to 3,953 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, while soyoil rose 2 rupees to 698.5 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed rose 9.5 rupees to 3,594.4 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan. ($1 = 61.845 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)