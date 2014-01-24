(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market report. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com)

NEW DELHI Jan 24 Indian soy futures rose on Friday as supplies were poor in spot markets, but rapeseed fell as cold weather condition boosted production prospects.

* Soybean is India's main summer oilseed crop. Its output was hit due to rains during harvest season. The rains had hit quality of the oilseed crop.

* Supply of superior quality soybean for crushing continued to be a problem in major markets, said a Mumbai-based analyst.

* At 0917 GMT, the March soybean contract was up 0.4 percent at 3,793 rupees ($61.22) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The soyoil March contract rose 0.1 percent to 676.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* Output prospects for rapeseed, India's main winter sown oilseed crop, improved with favourable climatic conditions over the main producing state of Rajasthan in North India.

* The rapeseed contract for April was down 0.4 percent at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 30 rupees to 3,993 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, while soyoil rose 2.8 rupees to 702 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed was flat at 3,600 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan. ($1 = 61.96 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)