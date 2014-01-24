(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market
NEW DELHI Jan 24 Indian soy futures rose on
Friday as supplies were poor in spot markets, but rapeseed fell
as cold weather condition boosted production prospects.
* Soybean is India's main summer oilseed crop. Its output
was hit due to rains during harvest season. The rains had hit
quality of the oilseed crop.
* Supply of superior quality soybean for crushing continued
to be a problem in major markets, said a Mumbai-based analyst.
* At 0917 GMT, the March soybean contract was up 0.4
percent at 3,793 rupees ($61.22) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* The soyoil March contract rose 0.1 percent to
676.5 rupees per 10 kg.
* Output prospects for rapeseed, India's main winter sown
oilseed crop, improved with favourable climatic conditions over
the main producing state of Rajasthan in North India.
* The rapeseed contract for April was down 0.4
percent at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybeans rose 30 rupees to 3,993 rupees per 100 kg at the
Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, while soyoil rose 2.8
rupees to 702 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed was flat at 3,600
rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
($1 = 61.96 rupees)
