MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, tracking a drop in overseas edible oil prices and on sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, hurt by a decline in comparative vegetable oil prices and falling equity markets, but a weak local currency helped curb losses.

* "Local soybean prices are much higher compared to global prices. Processing beans at the current price is not viable," said an Indore-based oil miller.

* "Oil mills are losing money at the current soybean prices and they may lose more if the record soybean crop from Brazil pulls down soymeal prices further."

* Brazil's 2013/14 crop is seen at an all-time high of 91.8 million tonnes, up 12 percent from the 2012/13 harvest, said crop analysts at Safras & Mercado.

* At 0854 GMT, the key February soybean contract was down 1 percent at 3,839 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.

* The February soyoil contract eased 0.39 percent to 684 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April was down 0.38 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rapeseed supply in the 2013-14 season is estimated to be higher compared to 2012-13 on the back of higher acreage," Kotak Commodity Services said in a research note.

* Soybeans eased 5 rupees to 4,006 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil fell by 2.35 rupees to 695.90 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed dropped 21 rupees to 3,527 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)