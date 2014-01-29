MUMBAI Jan 29 Indian soybean futures fell on
Wednesday on sluggish demand from oil mills and as the overseas
market corrected, expecting a bumper South American crop.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were steady as a stronger
rupee offset a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up after three days of
losses, as investors squared positions ahead of a long weekend,
although a stronger ringgit currency curbed some buying
interest.
* "Oil mills have fewer soymeal export orders for March and
April. They are refraining from building a large stockpile as
they fear a record soybean crop from Brazil may pull down
prices," said an Indore-based oil miller.
* Brazil's 2013/14 crop is seen at an all-time high of 91.8
million tonnes, up 12 percent from the 2012/13 harvest, said
crop analysts at Safras & Mercado.
* At 0803 GMT, the key February soybean contract was
down 0.60 percent at 3,811.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but
trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.
* The February soyoil contract was down 0.08 percent
to 683.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
April eased 0.06 percent to 3,362 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybeans eased 8 rupees to 3,970 rupees per 100 kg at the
Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil fell by
2.10 rupees to 693.20 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed dropped 21
rupees to 3,500 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)