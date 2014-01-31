(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this market report. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com)

MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday on thin supplies and gains in the overseas market, while rapeseed and soyoil fell on a strong rupee and sluggish demand.

* At 0848 GMT, U.S. soybean futures were up 0.2 percent at $12.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.45 percent in the previous session.

* "Farmers are holding back crop. Supplies are falling in all spot markets. Demand from oil mills is modest, but even that couldn't be fulfilled," said an Indore-based dealer.

* The key March soybean contract was up 0.65 percent at 3,805.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Friday.

* The March soyoil contract was down 0.25 percent at 668.95 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April eased 0.81 percent to 3,321 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 17 rupees to 4,007 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil edged down by 0.35 rupees to 692.20 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed fell 14 rupees to 3,472 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)