MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are expected to ease early on Monday in tandem with lower world prices and on arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop, analysts said.

* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India is also seen weighing on sentiment, they said.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.62 percent at $12.11-1/2 per bushel by 0337 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.41 percent to 3,122 ringgit per tonne, after shedding 1.2 percent in the previous session.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1 percent at 690.3 rupees per 10 kg on Saturday.

* The most-active February soybean ended down 0.82 percent at 2,486.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 0.78 percent to 3,321 rupees.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up in two weeks, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)