MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged lower on Monday afternoon tailing a drop in world
prices and on arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in local
spot markets, analysts said.
* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India
also weighed on sentiment, they said.
* U.S. soybean was down 1.03 percent at $12.06-1/2 per
bushel by 0815 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
fell 1.47 percent to 3,089 ringgit per tonne.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.13 percent at
689.4 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean fell 0.86 percent
at 2,465 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased
0.63 percent to 3,300 rupees.
* "This week we can see further downside in oilseed complex.
Rapeseed arrivals have started in north India. Arrival pressure
will build up in coming weeks," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst
with SMC Comtrade.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the
biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to
pick up in two weeks, dealers said.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down by 0.5 rupee
to 697.05 per 10 kg, while soybean was steady at 2,493 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 124
rupees to 3,394 per 100 kg.
* The drop rupee limited the downside in oilseed complex,
analysts said. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oils
costlier and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal
exporters.
