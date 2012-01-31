MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on Tuesday afternoon on rising arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in spot markets and on a drop in overseas prices, analysts said.

* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India, rupee's gains and softness in Malaysian palm oil prices also weighed on oilseed complex, analysts said.

A firm rupee makes imports of edible oils cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.76 percent at $11.94-1/4 per bushel by 0717 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.19 percent to 3,076 ringgit per tonne.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.22 percent at 687.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean fell 0.43 percent at 2,452 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.15 percent to 3,305 rupees.

* "Rapeseed arrivals from new crop are rising in north India. In coming weeks, supply of rapeseed oil will also rise as oil milers will start crushing of new crop," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up in two weeks, dealers said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down by 6.2 rupees to 688.15 per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 22 rupees to 2,463 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 16 rupees to 3,368 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)