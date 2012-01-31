MUMBAI Jan 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures extended losses on Tuesday afternoon on rising arrivals
of rapeseed from the new crop in spot markets and on a drop in
overseas prices, analysts said.
* China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India,
rupee's gains and softness in Malaysian palm oil prices also
weighed on oilseed complex, analysts said.
A firm rupee makes imports of edible oils cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.76 percent at $11.94-1/4 per
bushel by 0717 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
fell 0.19 percent to 3,076 ringgit per tonne.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.22 percent at
687.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean fell 0.43 percent
at 2,452 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased
0.15 percent to 3,305 rupees.
* "Rapeseed arrivals from new crop are rising in north
India. In coming weeks, supply of rapeseed oil will also rise as
oil milers will start crushing of new crop," said Faiyaz Hudani,
a senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the
biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to
pick up in two weeks, dealers said.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged down by 6.2 rupees
to 688.15 per 10 kg, while soybean fell by 22 rupees to 2,463
per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by
16 rupees to 3,368 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)