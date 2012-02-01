MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday as a rise in the U.S. soybean price is seen offsetting arrivals of rapeseed from the new local crop and China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up in two weeks, dealers said.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.75 percent at $12.08 per bushel by 0347 GMT.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.87 percent at 683.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active February soybean fell 0.45 percent at 2,451.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.42 percent to 3,296 rupees.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* Global palm oil prices will be supported in coming months as more import demand is on the horizon, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)