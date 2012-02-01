MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday as a rise in the
U.S. soybean price is seen offsetting arrivals of rapeseed from
the new local crop and China's decision to suspend oilmeal
imports from India.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state,
the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected
to pick up in two weeks, dealers said.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.75 percent at $12.08 per
bushel by 0347 GMT.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.87 percent at
683.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The most-active February soybean fell 0.45 percent
at 2,451.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased
0.42 percent to 3,296 rupees.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
* Global palm oil prices will be supported in coming months
as more import demand is on the horizon, Hamburg-based oilseeds
analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)