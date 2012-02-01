MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures nudged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off arrivals of
new crop rapeseed and tracking a rise in U.S. soybean prices.
* The February soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 685.5
rupees per 10 kg by 0741 GMT.
* The most-active February soybean rose 0.82 percent
to 2,471.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged
up 0.21 percent to 3,303 rupees.
* Chicago soybeans rose on Wednesday on estimates of
lower production in South America following a severe drought.
* "The rise in U.S. soybean prices is supporting sentiment,"
said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Angel Commodities Broking. "At lower-level demand has improved."
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 2.3 rupees
to 690.05 per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 14 rupees to 2,480
per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 38
rupees to 3,390 per 100 kg.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the
biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to
pick up in the coming weeks, traders said.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)