MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures nudged higher on Wednesday, shrugging off arrivals of new crop rapeseed and tracking a rise in U.S. soybean prices.

* The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 685.5 rupees per 10 kg by 0741 GMT.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.82 percent to 2,471.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged up 0.21 percent to 3,303 rupees.

* Chicago soybeans rose on Wednesday on estimates of lower production in South America following a severe drought.

* "The rise in U.S. soybean prices is supporting sentiment," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking. "At lower-level demand has improved."

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 2.3 rupees to 690.05 per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 14 rupees to 2,480 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 38 rupees to 3,390 per 100 kg.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up in the coming weeks, traders said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)