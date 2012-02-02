MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open lower on Thursday on a firm rupee,
arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop and on China's decision
to suspend oilmeal imports from India, analysts said.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
strengthened on Thursday to its highest level in three months.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at
684.5 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.21 percent at $12.12-3/4 per
bushel by 0336 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
rose 0.29 percent to 3,087 ringgit per tonne.
* The most-active February soybean ended 0.3 higher
percent at 2,459 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
ended unchanged at 3,296 rupees.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state,
the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected
to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)