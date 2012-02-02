MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open lower on Thursday on a firm rupee, arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop and on China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India, analysts said.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee strengthened on Thursday to its highest level in three months.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 684.5 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.21 percent at $12.12-3/4 per bushel by 0336 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.29 percent to 3,087 ringgit per tonne.

* The most-active February soybean ended 0.3 higher percent at 2,459 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended unchanged at 3,296 rupees.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)