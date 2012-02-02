MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Thursday afternoon on a firm rupee, arrivals of
rapeseed from the new crop and weak demand in physical market,
analysts said.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
strengthened on Thursday to its highest level in three months.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.12 percent at $12.13-3/4 per
bushel by 0847 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
fell 0.55 percent to 3,061 ringgit per tonne.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.42 percent lower at
681.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.63
percent at 2,443 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
was down 0.58 percent at 3,277 rupees.
* "In physical market, demand is weak. Oil millers are
cautiously buying soybean due to drop in soyoil and soymeal
prices," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state,
the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected
to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 1.2 rupees to
688.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 3 rupees to 2,474
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
dropped 39 rupees to 3,300 per 100 kg.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)