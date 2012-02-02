MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday afternoon on a firm rupee, arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop and weak demand in physical market, analysts said.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee strengthened on Thursday to its highest level in three months.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.12 percent at $12.13-3/4 per bushel by 0847 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.55 percent to 3,061 ringgit per tonne.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.42 percent lower at 681.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.63 percent at 2,443 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed was down 0.58 percent at 3,277 rupees.

* "In physical market, demand is weak. Oil millers are cautiously buying soybean due to drop in soyoil and soymeal prices," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 1.2 rupees to 688.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 3 rupees to 2,474 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 39 rupees to 3,300 per 100 kg.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)