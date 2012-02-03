MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open steady on Friday as bargain-buying is
seen offsetting arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop, analysts
said.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state,
the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected
to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.
* U.S. soybean was unchanged at $12.17 per bushel by
0342 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures nudged 0.03
percent higher to 3,057 ringgit per tonne.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.83 percent lower at
6,78.80 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday.
* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.79
percent to end at 2,439.50 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, while
April rapeseed closed 0.91 percent lower at 3,266 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)