MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Friday as bargain-buying is seen offsetting arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop, analysts said.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* U.S. soybean was unchanged at $12.17 per bushel by 0342 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures nudged 0.03 percent higher to 3,057 ringgit per tonne.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.83 percent lower at 6,78.80 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday.

* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.79 percent to end at 2,439.50 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, while April rapeseed closed 0.91 percent lower at 3,266 rupees per 100 kg.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)