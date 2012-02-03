MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Friday afternoon, hit by weak demand in the physical market and rising arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop, with a firm rupee hurting sentiments further, analysts said.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 48.9 to the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 49.15/16.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.29 percent lower at 676.8 rupees per 10 kg by 0756 GMT.

* The most-active February soybean dropped 0.43 percent at 2,429 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed was down 0.67 percent at 3,244 rupees.

* "Rapeseed arrival pressure is building up. Daily arrivals in spot markets are around 30,000 bags and they are likely to rise over 100,000 bags in next few weeks," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.06 percent at $12.16-1/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.1 percent to 3,053 ringgit per tonne.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 2.65 rupees to 685.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 4 rupees to 2,466 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 13 rupees to 3,284 per 100 kg.

* The country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June is likely to drop to 7.5 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry estimates.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)