MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open steady on Thursday as new rapeseed
crop arrivals and a drop in edible oil prices overseas are seen
outweighing a weak rupee.
* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state,
the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected
to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.04 percent at $12.32 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.13
percent to 3,151 ringgit per tonne by 0353 GMT.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.37 percent
higher at 693.9 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The most-active March soybean contract closed 1.02
percent higher at 2,554 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
rose 1.36 percent to 3,416 rupees.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release
later in the day a key report on the demand and supply of main
agriculture crops. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the USDA
to lower its forecast of 2011/12 global soybean ending stocks
due to smaller South American crops.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)