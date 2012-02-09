MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Thursday as new rapeseed crop arrivals and a drop in edible oil prices overseas are seen outweighing a weak rupee.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.04 percent at $12.32 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.13 percent to 3,151 ringgit per tonne by 0353 GMT.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 1.37 percent higher at 693.9 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active March soybean contract closed 1.02 percent higher at 2,554 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 1.36 percent to 3,416 rupees.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release later in the day a key report on the demand and supply of main agriculture crops. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the USDA to lower its forecast of 2011/12 global soybean ending stocks due to smaller South American crops. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)