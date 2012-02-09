MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures were steady on Thursday afternoon as new rapeseed crop arrivals and a drop in edible oil prices overseas offset any potential rise on a weaker rupee, analysts said.

* Traders were also awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) reports on the demand and supply of main agriculture crops, which will be released later in the day.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to lower its forecast of 2011/12 global soybean ending stocks due to smaller South American crops.

* "Market is waiting for the USDA report. It is likely to cut ending stock estimate. It will push up international prices and local market will follow the global trend," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.12 percent at $12.33 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.25 percent to 3,147 ringgit per tonne by 0820 GMT.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.07 percent higher at 694.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract was 0.55 percent lower at 2,540.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.29 percent to 3,406 rupees.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 1.25 rupees to 701.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed by 12 rupees to 2,527 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 18 rupees to 3,373 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)